VIDEO: Sabyasachi outfits arrive at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding venue ahead of big day.

It is now known that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be starting a whole new journey as husband and wife by the end of this week. The couple have not confirmed the dates but Pinkvilla has revealed that they will tie the knot during the wee hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM. Pinkvilla has learnt that the logic behind choosing this date happens to be Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s obsession with the number 8.

Before the big day, the prep is underway in full swing at Ranbir and Alia's current residence Vaastu in Mumbai's Bandra. The decorators were seen arriving on Monday morning. In the afternoon, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the Sabyasachi outfits being delivered.

In the video, we get to see a big Sabyasachi bag placed inside a cab. Later, we also get to see a man seemingly carrying the couple or the family's designer outfits inside. The wedding festivities will kick off almost two days earlier. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a mehendi function. This will be followed by haldi/sangeet on April 14 and baraat on April 15. All the pre-wedding functions, from Mehendi to Sangeet, will take place at RK Studios in Mumbai's Chembur. However, the wedding will happen at Vaastu residence.

Apart from the Sabyasachi outfits being spotted, in the video, we can also see a Mumbai Police official in the residential compound. Looks like the security has already been beefed up.

