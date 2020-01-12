VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan loses his cool after fan refuses to stop taking selfies; Taimur calls for 'Mumma' Kareena

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the airport today. The trio was surrounded by fans who wanted to take a selfie with the stars. However, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero star lost his cool when a persistent fan refused to stop taking pictures with him and his son.

was not in the mood to entertain fans at the airport this weekend. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star was spotted making his way out of the airport with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan in his arm. The paparazzi spotted the Pataudi family making their way out of the arrival gate and were quickly surrounded by fans. Hoping to take a quick selfie with the stars, fans reached out to the Jawaani Jaaneman and the Good Newwz star with their phones held up.

In the video shared by the paparazzi, Saif is seen making his way out of the airport with Taimur in his arm. Fans continue to follow him and take selfies. A persistent fan was seen walking beside Saif and continuously taking pictures. An irritated Saif lost his cool and pulled his arm down before he made his way towards his car. As the actor tackled the crowd, Taimur was heard calling out for his "Mumma" Kareena, who was trying to make her way through the fan brigade.

Watch the video below:

The video resulted in a commotion among fans. Many felt that the fans at the airport need to respect an actor's privacy instead of hovering over them for a picture. "Seriously .. People are irritating sometimes ..if he don't want to click any pictures as you can he is carrying his son so it's completely fine, public should respect their privacy," a fan reacted. "Why do people behave mad..just give them some space especially when they have there kid in hand," another fan added.

What do you think of the incident? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

