VIDEO: Salman Khan fans pour milk on Antim poster; Actor requests them to not waste it and feed it to poor

Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth has finally been released in the theatre and it has got all the fans quite excited to watch it. The actor is seen on the big screen after a long gap and hence his fans are not able to contain their excitement. It is indeed like a mini-festival for all of them. It was only yesterday when the actor shared a clip of his fans bursting crackers in the theatre and today, he has shared yet another shocking clip where fans are pouring milk on the film poster. The Ready actor requests fans to not do such a thing and waste milk.

In the video that Salman Khan shared, we can see a group of excited fans. Two of them are standing up and holding the poster of Antim: The Final Truth. Some of them who are standing below are holding bottles of milk and pouring them on the poster of the actor. Others are shouting in excitement and rejoicing the moment while a few are capturing the moment on their phones. Sharing this video on their social media, Salman Khan wrote, “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta..”

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth also features Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana essaying pivotal roles. Although, the film has not been having a great run at the box office.

ALSO READ: Here's why Salman Khan is not getting married; Brother in law Ayush Sharma reveals the reason