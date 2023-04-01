VIDEO: Salman Khan poses with the paparazzi at NMACC Gala; Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput make a dashing entry

It’s Day 2 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in Mumbai, and numerous Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have been spotted arriving for the NMACC gala. On Saturday night, international personalities such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Kat Graham, and many others raised the glamour quotient as they arrived for the grand event. Bollywood celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others were also seen arriving at the NMACC gala. Now, superstar Salman Khan has made a dashing entry on Day 2 of NMACC, leaving fans in awe. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also made for a stylish couple and they were seen posing for the paparazzi.

Salman Khan poses with the paparazzi at NMACC gala

Salman Khan arrived at NMACC on day 2 of its grand launch and was seen posing for the paparazzi. Later, he was also spotted posing with the paparazzi that were stationed at the venue. He was seen walking towards a bunch of photographers and posing with them, and then moving on to the next set of shutterbugs to get pictures with them. Needless to say, everyone went gaga over Salman Khan! He looked handsome in a black shirt, an olive green blazer and matching pants. Check out the video below.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrive on day 2 of NMACC launch

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dazzled in stylish outfits as they arrived for NMACC gala. Shahid Kapoor was seen in a shiny off-white printed blazer and pants, while Mira looked gorgeous in a black and silver long skirt paired with a matching top. Shahid was seen adjusting Mira’s dress train behind her as she posed on the pink carpet, and fans found it too adorable. “Couple goalssss,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Bahut Sundar Jodi”. Take a look!

