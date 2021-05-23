VIDEO: Sameera Reddy opens up on facing depression: I spent so much time just feeling dejected

Sameera Reddy speaks on the depression she faced and how she dealt with it. The actress has been ruling the internet with her fun videos.

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has been ruling social media. She and her mother-in-law's videos on Instagram are gaining so much appreciation and love from all corners. Fans eagerly wait for the actress's new videos. But there was a time when the actress was not at all happy and faced depression. Yes, you are reading right. She was depressed and had confessed also about it. She even said that there were days when she felt dejected but then how did she overcome this?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actress revealed how she successfully did this. She said, “The reason I have this crazy amount of energy to make content and to just be there and speak my mind and be confident is that my god I have hit the lowest of loads. I cannot even begin to explain you. Any woman out there listening who is feeling low man trust me I was right there with you. I just questioned myself that a girl who has done such successful films, who has made so much money, who has created such a name felt so small and so crapped and felt like nobody. I still don’t know how I spent so much time just feeling so dejected.”

She further said, “And that only comes from the fact that you are not dealing with what really going on internally with yourself. Funny things people throw at you. Like one said oh you are such a beautiful actress then another said but she is not an actress anymore. It makes you question that all those amazing films I did just because I am taking a break now does it mean that I am not an actress.”

Listen to her full interview here:

“I work on confidence every day. Confidence is working on yourself. Things are not going to be perfect you have to deal with it daily,” she added.

