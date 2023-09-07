VIDEO: Sanya Malhotra calls working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan 'dream come true'; urges fans to watch movie

The highly-anticipated film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has finally released in cinemas, and it's making a strong impact. Early morning show reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, and fans are celebrating the movie's release with fireworks outside theaters, creating a sense of mass excitement. Actress Sanya Malhotra, who plays a key role in the film as part of Shah Rukh's formidable girl gang, visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai to witness the audience's reactions firsthand. During her visit, she also discussed the film and shared her experiences of working with the superstar.

Sanya Malhotra on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

On Thursday, September 7, Sanya Malhotra was seen outside the Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai, surrounded by fans and the media. The Dangal actress looked stunning in a blue striped shirt, complemented by a yellow choker necklace, a wristwatch, and black shades that completed her chic look. During a media interaction, she expressed her happiness at witnessing the audience's reactions to the film Jawan and urged everyone to watch it soon. She said, "I am very happy. Please go watch the film, and I hope you all love it as much as I do. I had a great time, and I think this film is an emotion. I believe you all will like it." When asked about her experience working with King Khan, Sanya replied with enthusiasm, "It was a dream come true." Have a look:

Shah Rukh had previously conveyed his gratitude to the fans for their overwhelming love and support for the film. He also pledged to reciprocate their affection soon, showing his deep appreciation for the enthusiastic response to the movie.

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Jawan is poised to make a significant impact at the box office, with several factors contributing to its potential success. The chemistry between the lead pair of Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the menacing portrayal of the antagonist by Vijay Sethupathi, the compelling storylines of SRK's girl gang, Atlee's direction, and Anirudh Ravichander's music have all garnered praise from the audience. The film also features several exciting cameos, including Deepika Padukone, which promises to surprise and delight viewers.

