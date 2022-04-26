VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan and Farah Khan will crack you up with rhymes as they twin in 'hara hara' on shoot.

If you think Sara Ali Khan's rhyming shayaris were funny, you haven't yet experienced what two rhyming powerhouses can do. On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan met Farah Khan and the duo couldn't help but create a hilarious video for social media. Twinning in neon green, Sara and Farah shot the brief video on set and outside their vanity vans.

In the video, we get to see Sara greeting her audience and introducing themselves. Funnily enough, Sara and Farah's names also rhyme. Sharing the video on social media, Sara wrote, "Miss Green With the Dancing Queen We’re matching, we’re Rangeen Yeh shots ke between It’s time to be fun and Haseen."

Their hilarious not only cracked up netizens but their friends and co-stars as well. Sara's Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey also commented on the post with a string of laughing-crying emojis. Whereas, Ananya Panday wrote, "Enjoyed."

Take a look at Sara and Farah Khan's hilarious video below:

Fans were also impressed with the duo, as one wrote, "This is hilarious." Another one remarked, "Finally sara got perfect competition."

What are your views on Sara Ali Khan and Farah Khan's funny video? Let us know in the comments below.

