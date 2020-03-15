VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan makes a humble request to the paparazzi at the airport; Here's what she asks for

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport earlier this weekend. The actress posed for the cameras before she made a humble request to the paparazzi.

Bollywood celebrities are trying their best to take all the precautionary measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. With more and more cases being reported in the country, stars like and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted wearing a mask at the airport. Sara Ali Khan was no different. Pinkvilla earlier reported that Sara was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The Love Aaj Kal star sported a mask to combat contracting the novel Coronavirus as she boarded a flight to leave the city.

The actress slipped into a bright ensemble as she left the city for Banaras. While the internet was filled with photos from her departure, videos shared by the paparazzi reveal the Coolie No. 1 actress had made a humble request to the papz clicking her pictures at the airport. The 24-year-old star initially posed for the cameras before she turned to make her way to the check-in.

As she began approaching the doors, she suddenly turned to the paparazzi and made a request. Sara asked the paparazzi to not photograph her mother, who was with her at the airport. "Mummy ka mat lena," she's heard requesting as she makes her way into the airport. Watch the video below:

On the work front, Sara will grace the screen in Coolie No. 1. The actress is paired opposite in the David Dhawan directorial. They play Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's role in the movie. The movie is set to release this summer. Apart from the upcoming release, Sara is busy with the filming of Atrangi Re. The movie sees Sara working with Dhanush and .

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's PHOTO greeting each other has fans of the duo rooting for Sartik

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More