VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan gives a goodbye kiss to Jawan co-star Nayanthara as he visits her in Chennai

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood's King Khan- Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s multilingual film titled, Jawan. The superstar recently visited Nayanthara's house in Chennai and a few photos and videos of them have surfaced on Twitter. One can see, fans mobbed SRK and his car outside Nayanthara's house. However, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's goodbye kiss to Nayanthara has caught everyone's attention. A Twitter user commented, "I love this pair already And Shah is so gentle." Another wrote, "A hug from him is something else… he is so gentle yet so manly and strong… it’s a beautiful combination."

Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to complete his part of the shoot for Atlee's Jawan. Apparently, Nayanthara will join him in the last schedule of the much-awaited Pan-India film. SRK is back to work after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. According to our sources, SRK decided to visit Nayanthara and meet her newborn twins as he landed in Chennai. Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. Mounted on a large scale, Jawan will be released in theatres in June 2023. CHECK OUT THE VIRAL VIDEOS BELOW: