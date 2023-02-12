VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan gives a goodbye kiss to Jawan co-star Nayanthara as he visits her in Chennai
Kollywood star Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s multilingual film titled, Jawan.
Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood's King Khan- Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s multilingual film titled, Jawan. The superstar recently visited Nayanthara's house in Chennai and a few photos and videos of them have surfaced on Twitter. One can see, fans mobbed SRK and his car outside Nayanthara's house.
However, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's goodbye kiss to Nayanthara has caught everyone's attention. A Twitter user commented, "I love this pair already And Shah is so gentle." Another wrote, "A hug from him is something else… he is so gentle yet so manly and strong… it’s a beautiful combination."
Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to complete his part of the shoot for Atlee's Jawan. Apparently, Nayanthara will join him in the last schedule of the much-awaited Pan-India film. SRK is back to work after the blockbuster success of Pathaan.
According to our sources, SRK decided to visit Nayanthara and meet her newborn twins as he landed in Chennai. Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. Mounted on a large scale, Jawan will be released in theatres in June 2023.
CHECK OUT THE VIRAL VIDEOS BELOW:
In February this year, Shah Rukh and Atlee attended Nayanthara’s wedding with director Vignesh Shivan. A few photos of SRK congratulating the couple and hugging Nayanthara went viral on social media in no time. Since then, fans have been looking forward to seeing them together on-screen. CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE PHOTOS.
Shah Rukh Khan about working with Nayanthara
Recently, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan "how does it feel to work with Nayanthara ma'am in Jawan)? Any special thing about ma'am?" To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well…fantastic experience. Hope you all will like her in the film."
Nayanthara about her first Hindi film
During an interview for her last release Connect, Nayan said, "Because there's a huge change in the industry. There are really some good Hindi movies working in South and South movies that are working excellently in the Country, so the whole change has given me confidence. This would probably work in other states as well."
Nayanthara speaks fluent Hindi and during a live video interaction, she revealed that she watches a lot of Bollywood films and her 'all-time favourites are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham."
