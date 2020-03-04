THIS VIDEO of Shah Rukh Khan goofing around with paps as he accepts a ‘secret gift’ deserves your attention

Shah Rukh Khan is seen goofing around with the paparazzi and accepting their ‘secret gift’ in this video, WATCH!

It is not every day that steps out of his Mumbai abode and gets papped in the city but whenever he does, he makes sure to happily pose for photos, and also, interact with the paparazzi. And yesterday, it so happened that Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to attend the screening of Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal and before going inside, while posing for the paparazzi, SRK had a rather fun conversation with the shutterbugs.

In the video, we can see the paparazzi calling out to SRK to come and accept a gift and when SRK comes close to the paps, he can be seen goofing around and playing along with the paps. In the video, we can see SRK accepting their imaginary gift and is seen secretly taking it in his hands. Before leaving, SRK was seen sharing a laugh with the men before walking off to attend the screening. According to the post, Shah Rukh Khan always makes it a point to accept the secret gift. Isn’t that amazing? Later, SRK was seen posing with Kaamyaab actor Sanjay Mishra and talking about the film, it revolves around an actor who wants to make a comeback into films with a memorable role so that he can complete 500 films. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, SRK is the producer of the film as it is backed by SRK's wife, .

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as per reports, SRK is in talks with director Rajkumar Hirani for his next film. Also, SRK will be seen in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Check out SRK's video here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

