VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan greets a sea of fans outside Mannat ahead of Pathaan's grand release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan marks his comeback on the big screen in a full-fledged role after a hiatus of 4 years, and needless to say, fans’ excitement is at an all-time high. Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon the actor. Recently, the actor made the Sunday for his fans as he greeted them outside Mannat.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video where he can bee seen greeting his fans from Mannat’s balcony. Ahead of Pathaan’s release, there was a huge crowd outside his house and fans were just going crazy to get the glimpse of their favorite star. Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi. Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…’

Shah Rukh’s impromptu 'Ask SRK' session

Recently, Shah Rukh hosted a question answers session on Twitter where fans flooded the actor with several tweets. A fan asked him if he ever sneaked into a theatre to watch his own movie to see fans’ reaction. “@iamsrk Have you ever sneak into a theatre to watch your own movie to see the reaction of the fans. #AskSRK,” wrote the fan. Shah Rukh replied that he hasn’t done that in a long time as he hasn’t had a film release in a long time. “No haven’t done that for a long time….also haven’t had a release na….for #Pathaan maybe it’s that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall,” he tweeted. Another fan shared that he lost his job, and he is feeling depressed. Shah Rukh Khan asked him not to worry, and shared a valuable life lesson. “#AsKSRK @iamsrk Sir job chaligayi Samjhe ny ara hai kya karun Feeling depressed..” wrote a fan. Shah Rukh replied, “Aur acchi wali job mil jayegi….fikr mat karo. Down ke baad Up aata hain….”

Shah Rukh talks about his charcter in Pathaan

Earlier, YRF released a special video featuring Shah Rukh Khan where he has been talking about a lot of things related to the film and his life. Talking about his character in the film, he said ‘Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he is naughty, he is tough but does not wear it on his sleeves. He is trusting, he is honest and I think he single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.’

About Pathaan

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!