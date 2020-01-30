THIS video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan partying with his friends cannot go amiss; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

’s son, , is studying in USA but whenever he comes to the bay, the paparazzi love to capture him and yes, we love to binge watch his photos. On New Years, Shah Rukh Khan, along with Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam had jetted off to Alibaug for a getaway and soon after, Aryan headed back to the states. Thanks to social media, fan clubs of Aryan and Suhana often share photos and videos of the two from their college and today, a video of Aryan Khan has gone viral on social media wherein the young man is seen partying with his friends.

In the said video, Aryan’s friend has captured him partying at a bash and the clip is going viral on social media. In the video, Aryan, who is wearing a red tee, is smiling at the camera while in a club. Often, videos of , too go viral wherein she is seen partying with her friends from college. Now that Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and other star kids have made their Bollywood debut, SRK is often quizzed about Aryan and Suhana making their debut and SRK, in an interview, had said that Aryan is more interested in direction.

For all those who don’t know, Aryan Khan has been studying in California and plans to become a filmmaker. Also, rumours suggested that Aryan might debut as an assistant director with . As for daddy SRK, he was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and post that, he hasn’t announced his next project. Shah Rukh Khan, as we all know, is quite active on social media and during a recent #Askme session on Twitter, a fan asked SRK about giving him tips on the subject chemistry and SRK, at his wittiest best, had directed the question to Sushmita Sen, his Chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Na, saying that she’d answer the best.

