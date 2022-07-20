VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor bowled over by construction worker's dancing skills; Calls it 'too good'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has impressed one and all with his decade-long career. The actor made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, co-starring Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, and Vishal Malhotra. Kapoor is an avid social media user and recently, he was impressed by the impeccable dance style of a construction worker.

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor headed to his Twitter handle and the Haider actor heaped praises and re-sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring." Along with Shahid, the man also tagged Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, and Tiger Shoff among others. The video features the construction worker holding a stick in his hand and he begins his performance with MJ's signature moonwalk.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid will be teaming up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Production for the first time. The source said, "Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It's slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022." It is said to be one of its kind love story.

Apart from this, Shahid was last seen in the sports drama film, Jersey, which starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Next, he will star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. He is also making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna alongside Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

