VIDEO: Sheetal Thakur shares heartwarming glimpse of Himachal wedding with Vikrant Massey in new clip

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot this month and made it official on Instagram soon after. The couple got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh and the event was attended by close friends and family. Ever since their wedding, Vikrant and Sheetal have shared several photos from their big day. From Mehendi and Haldi to her homecoming, Sheetal's Instagram is all things bridal.

On Sunday, Sheetal shared a new heartwarming glimpse of their wedding as she dropped a short video. In the clip, we can see Sheetal revealing that she got married at her grandparents' home in Himachal. The video also stars their family members and friends. But the highlight is Vikrant and Sheetal's adorable moments.

Sharing the video, Sheetal captioned it, "A piece of my heart." Take a look at Sheetal and Vikrant's wedding glimpse:

The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14th and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at their village on February 18th. Photos from their village wedding had surfaced on social media initially before the couple could share their official photos as husband and wife.

Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Vikrant and Sheetal registered their wedding on February 14th, after which they travelled to their hometown to get married in a traditional ceremony.

ALSO READ: PICS: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Haldi was all about keeping it vibrant, fun and full of love