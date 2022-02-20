VIDEO: Shibani Dandekar jams with friends in car as she leaves Khandala post wedding with Farhan Akhtar
In the video, she is wearing a pink colour shirt with her hair tied in a pony style. There is no Mehendi in her hands and she is wearing subtle makeup. The new bride also gave a glimpse of her friends jamming to the song. The videos are shared on her Instagram stories. Till now, the couple has not shared the wedding pictures as fans are eagerly waiting for them. To note, the picture which went viral on social media shows Shibani wearing a red gown with a veil.
Farhan looked dapper in black colour formals. Both had read their vows for each other on the wedding day. It is also being reported that the couple will be hosting a reception later in the month for industry friends.
Take a look at the video here:
Shibani and Farhan were dating for four long years. They were quite open about their relationship. Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora were seen at the wedding.
