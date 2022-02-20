VIDEO: Shibani Dandekar jams with friends in car as she leaves Khandala post wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are returning to Mumbai after their wedding in Khandala on February 19. The couple opted for an intimate wedding and tomorrow, i.e February 21 as reported, they will be having a registered wedding too. However, the newlyweds were seen returning separately. They did not accompany each other. Earlier in the day, Farhan was seen leaving the farmhouse in a car wearing causals and now, Shibani was also seen leaving the destination with her friends. She is having a really fun time with them as she shared the video on her Instagram stories.

In the video, she is wearing a pink colour shirt with her hair tied in a pony style. There is no Mehendi in her hands and she is wearing subtle makeup. The new bride also gave a glimpse of her friends jamming to the song. The videos are shared on her Instagram stories. Till now, the couple has not shared the wedding pictures as fans are eagerly waiting for them. To note, the picture which went viral on social media shows Shibani wearing a red gown with a veil.

Farhan looked dapper in black colour formals. Both had read their vows for each other on the wedding day. It is also being reported that the couple will be hosting a reception later in the month for industry friends.