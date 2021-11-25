Video: Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra clicked at the airport; Businessman seen hiding his face
Coming back to the airport video, Shilpa was seen dressed in a business casual outfit. The actress completed her look by carrying a black handbag and her makeup was minimal. She left her hair open and was wearing a mask. Raj was dressed in a black hoodie. He was seen hiding and did not stop for the shutterbugs. Both entered the airport separately. They were seen coming in the same car.
In July, Raj Kundra was arrested in a case about the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September. He has maintained a low profile ever since and also deleted his social media accounts.
Take a look at the video here:
The actress had on her wedding anniversary shared unseen pictures from her marriage and wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day…12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.” The couple got married in November 2009.
