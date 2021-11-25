Video: Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra clicked at the airport; Businessman seen hiding his face

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been grabbing headlines ever since her husband, Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case. He is currently out on bail. The businessman has been keeping low key owing to the case. Recently, they were seen together at a restaurant on their wedding anniversary and today again the couple was seen at the airport. To note, the two had earlier taken a trip where they visited a few holy sites.

Coming back to the airport video, Shilpa was seen dressed in a business casual outfit. The actress completed her look by carrying a black handbag and her makeup was minimal. She left her hair open and was wearing a mask. Raj was dressed in a black hoodie. He was seen hiding and did not stop for the shutterbugs. Both entered the airport separately. They were seen coming in the same car.

In July, Raj Kundra was arrested in a case about the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September. He has maintained a low profile ever since and also deleted his social media accounts.