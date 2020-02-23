VIDEO: Shraddha Kapoor looks sizzling as she dances with Mithun for his and Padmini Kolhapure's song

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have already kickstarted the promotions of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 in full swing and have been spotted in the city.

started off the year 2020 on a great note. The actress was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D with Prabhudheva, and Nora Fatehi. Shraddha was praised for her performance in the movie and made her fans go gaga over her killer dance moves. The actress is now all set to entertain her fans again with Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress who was a part of Baaghi is back in the third installment. Baaghi 2 saw opposite Tiger.

Talking about Baaghi 3, Tiger and Shraddha have already kickstarted the promotions of the movie in full swing and have been spotted in the city. Recently, Shraddha and Tiger were spotted on the sets of Star Plus' show Dance Plus season 5. The actress looked stunning in a multi-coloured shimmery mini dress with bell sleeves. Shraddha has shared a video on her Instagram account sharing her moment with Mithun Chakraborty on the sets where the actress is seen grooving with the legendary actor on his and her aunt, Padmini Kolhapuri's song. Sharing the video, Shraddha wrote, "My moment to dance with the 1 and only Mithun sir on his and my masi @padminikolhapure ‘s song!"

Besides Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. This will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

