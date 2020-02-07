VIDEO: Soha Ali Khan joins daughter Inaaya Kemmu for sports day function at school; Falls during a tug of war

Soha Ali Khan has a big laugh as she falls during a tug of war at daughter Inaaya Kemmu's sports day function at school.

Soha Ali Khan is in awe of her baby girl Inaaya Kemmu. Soha and hubby Kunal Kemmu were blessed with a daughter on September 29, 2017. The couple pours their heart on little Inaaya. From accompanying her to the school gate to becoming her play date at the park, Soha Ali Khan does it all for her daughter. Recently, she also attended the sports day function at Inaaya's school and participated in the sports day activities going on.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared the video and wrote, "My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit ‘carried away’ in the tug of war - literally ! @toddenindia thank you for organising the best first sports day ever!! We love you." The video shows Soha Ali Khan take part in the tug of war along with other parents and the actress falls ahead when the other side pulls the rope with more force. On falling down, Soha laughs her heart out. Check out the video:

Soha is an avid social media user. She loves sharing photographs of her little munchkin Inaaya. Inaaya too poses for the camera willingly. The two and a half year old kid is extremely enthusiastic and loveable. Two days ago, Soha and Inaaya also attended 's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party where the mother-daughter twinned in a light peach ensemble. A few days ago, Soha shared another video where baby Inaaya is seen talking to her father Kunal Kemmu in an alien language that only the two of them can comprehend.

