VIDEO: Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu's early morning routine

Actor Soha Ali Khan never misses a chance of updating fans about her life. She always shares pictures and videos on her social handles especially of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. To note, she is one of the most famous star kids also. Whenever she makes an appearance in public, the pictures are bound to go viral. However, on Wednesday, the actress shared a cute video of husband Kunal Kemmu dancing in his daughter’s room as she woke up early in the morning.

The video immediately went viral and fans are in love with the father and daughter's morning routine. In the video, the actor is seen dancing as his daughter stands close to her cot. As the actor dances, little Inaaya also joins him. And then, both are seen dancing together. Sharing it, the actress wrote, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood.” Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Loveeeeee it!”, while Kritika Kamra shared a red heart emoji. Gauahar Khan also commented and said, "Adorable."

Fans also commented on the video as one of the fans wrote, “This is the most wholesome thing I have seen today.”

Recently, the actress had shared a couple of photos to her Instagram story from Inaaya’s birthday. Calling it 'bright and breezy', she also shared a boomerang video. Recently, the actor had opened up on the challenges of bringing up a child. He praised his wife and said that she is very efficiently handling her. “The major brunt of it has been championed by Soha. She’s very hands on,” he had added.

