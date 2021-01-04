VIDEO: Sonam Kapoor braves the winter amid Blind's shoot; Enjoys Ella Fitzgerald’s It's A Lovely Day Today

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Blind in Glasglow, recently took to her Instagram story and expressed how she relaxes during her leisure time.

The gorgeous Ahuja, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in her father Anil Kapoor starrer AK vs AK, has announced her next project titled Blind. The diva is currently shooting for the same in Glasglow, United Kingdom, and has been sharing a glimpse of it on her social media handles. Amid her hectic work schedule, the Neerja star also makes ensures to keep her ardent fan base posted about her day-to-day activities. Recently, Sonam gave her fans a sneak peek into her leisure time wherein she was seen enjoying Ella Fitzgerald’s song It's A Lovely Day Today.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Khoobsurat star has shared a video wherein she can be seen crooning and enjoying the song while beating the winter chill. In the video, the fashionista looked flawless with her hair and makeup game on point. It seems like she made the video amid the shooting of the film. Sonam can be seen wearing an all-black attire with matching earmuffs. To amp her look, the 35-year-old star opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and blush. It goes without saying that Sonam looked ravishingly while posing for the video.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Blind has been directed by Shome Makhija. The upcoming action thriller will revolve around a blind police officer who makes all possible efforts to solve the case of a serial killer. Sonam will be seen portraying the role of a police officer in the film.

Blind, which is the Hindi remake of the Korean film of the same name, will also feature Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles.

