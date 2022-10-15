Video: Sonam Kapoor nurses baby Vayu while getting dolled up; Anand Ahuja has the cutest reaction

Sonam Kapoor is in one of the best phases of her life currently. She recently delivered her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja and the couple named their little bundle of joy, Vayu. Well, the actress is managing her mommy duties and her work quite efficiently and in a recent video, she gave her fans a glimpse of baby Vayu who was on his mother’s lap, while Sonam was getting decked up. Her team was there to help her out while she was feeding Vayu. Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of baby Vayu

In the video that Sonam Kapoor shared, we can see her sitting in a white coloured robe with floral prints on it on her chair in her makeup room. She introduces her hard-working team to the camera who help her look pretty always. Later, the video also showcases her jewellery and the attire which she is going to wear. In the end, she shares a picture of baby Vayu who is covered in a white blanket and is on Sonam’s lap while the actress is breastfeeding her little one. Sharing this video, Sonam wrote, “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.” Anand Ahuja took to the comments section and wrote, “Built for this mama @sonamkapoor.” Check out the video: