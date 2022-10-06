VIDEO: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan enjoy candid moments; Siblings spend quality time at Maja Ma screening
Sibling duo Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan attended the special screening of Maja Ma in Mumbai, and they were seen spending quality time together.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan have a massive fan following. Their fans eagerly wait for updates from Suhana and Aryan through their social media accounts; however, the two of them aren’t very active on social media. Much to their fans’ delight, Suhana and Aryan were spotted in the city a few days ago as they attended the special screening of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma. Fans rarely get to see the siblings together, and videos of them making a stylish entry at Maja Ma screening soon went viral on social media.
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan spend quality time together at Maja Ma screening
You may have already come across pictures and videos of Suhana and Aryan arriving for the special screening of Maja Ma in Mumbai. The sibling duo made heads turn as they opted for casual yet stylish outfits. Suhana was seen in a cropped chequered shirt and flared denim jeans, while Aryan Khan looked effortlessly dapper in a white sweatshirt and black cargo pants. Now, we have come across another video of Suhana and Aryan, and it shows them spending some quality time together.
In a video that is going viral on Instagram, Suhana and Aryan can be seen talking and laughing with each other. The two seem engrossed in a conversation, and they look carefree as they talk to each other. Reacting to this adorable video, one fan wrote, “They are just too cute,” while another one commented, “cutest siblings.” Take a look at the video below.
Other celebrities who attended Maja Ma screening
Apart from Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, also graced the screening of Maja Ma. The film’s cast Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava were also present at the screening.
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan’s work front
Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aryan Khan will make his debut as a writer. He has been working on a few ideas that have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series.
