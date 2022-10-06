VIDEO: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan enjoy candid moments; Siblings spend quality time at Maja Ma screening

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan have a massive fan following. Their fans eagerly wait for updates from Suhana and Aryan through their social media accounts; however, the two of them aren’t very active on social media. Much to their fans’ delight, Suhana and Aryan were spotted in the city a few days ago as they attended the special screening of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma. Fans rarely get to see the siblings together, and videos of them making a stylish entry at Maja Ma screening soon went viral on social media.

You may have already come across pictures and videos of Suhana and Aryan arriving for the special screening of Maja Ma in Mumbai. The sibling duo made heads turn as they opted for casual yet stylish outfits. Suhana was seen in a cropped chequered shirt and flared denim jeans, while Aryan Khan looked effortlessly dapper in a white sweatshirt and black cargo pants. Now, we have come across another video of Suhana and Aryan, and it shows them spending some quality time together.

In a video that is going viral on Instagram, Suhana and Aryan can be seen talking and laughing with each other. The two seem engrossed in a conversation, and they look carefree as they talk to each other. Reacting to this adorable video, one fan wrote, “They are just too cute,” while another one commented, “cutest siblings.” Take a look at the video below.