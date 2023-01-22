VIDEO: Suniel Shetty CONFIRMS Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding- 'Kal bacchon ko leke aata hu'

After dating each other for a while, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot on Monday. Their wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at Suniel's Khandala house. His lavish house is located amid scenic mountains and lush greenery. The venue is all lit up and decorated beautifully ahead of the wedding. On Sunday afternoon, Suniel Shetty was seen addressing the media stationed outside his lavish house in Khandala.

In the video, Suniel Shetty is seen exiting his car and posing for the paparazzi with folded hands. He also assured the paparazzi that he will bring the newlyweds Athiya and KL Rahul out for the pictures. He said, "Kal bacchhon ko leke aata hu. Thank you so much. Aapne jis tareeke se pyaar dikhaya uske liye bahut bahut thank you." He also said that the entire family will come out tomorrow and pose for the media. The paparazzi were seen congratulating him on his daughter's wedding in advance. The actor has also made special arrangements for the media. Have a look:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding details

On Saturday, the paparazzi captured Suniel Shetty's house which was all lit up and nicely decorated. The pre-wedding festivities have reportedly kickstarted. The reports claim that the love birds will tie the knot on January 23 in the presence of 100 guests. They have opted for a low-key wedding. It is also reported that Bollywood celebs might not be seen attending the wedding. Reports also suggest that the couple has opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding. During the wedding, everyone's phones will be taken away.

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya will have a ladies' night which will be attended by her close friends including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. They also have a sangeet ceremony in which Mana, Suniel Shetty and Ahan will perform for Athiya.