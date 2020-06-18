THIS video of Sushant Singh Rajput feeding birds is the perfect throwback Thursday treat for fans

Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and he was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

On the morning of June 14, 2020, the entire nation woke up to the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise as the actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence. Soon after, Mumbai Police reached the actor’s house and ruled out any foul play as it was confirmed when his autopsy reports stated that the actor died due to Asphyxia. Post his death, Internet has been trending #justiceforSushant as fans feel that it was due to the films industry functioning and the treatment that young actors get from Bollywood biggies that the actor claimed his life.

Now, in the latest, the Bandra Police has recorded statements of 11 people, including Sushant's father, his sisters, his close friend Mahesh Chhabra and more, in connection with the actor's suicide, and today, rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped outside the police station as she reached to record her statement. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein this Kai Po Che actor is seen feeding birds by the river and this video only proves Sushant’s love for nature and animals. In the said video, we can see Sushant feeding birds by the lake, in what looks like his vacation video, and this video is surely going to warm your hearts.

Also, it was said that filmmaker Rumy Jafry was to direct Rhea and Sushant in their first film together but the shooting was postponed due to lockdown. Also, the director, in an interview, had said that the first schedule of the film was supposed to start in Mumbai and then they would have shot the other portions in London and Punjab. Also, Rumy shared his last conversation with Sushant as he said that he had messaged Sushant around four to five days ago, when he learnt that his former manager Disha (Salian) had passed away and Sushant had replied with four hearts and ‘love you sir’, promising to catch up soon.

Check out the video here as Sushant feeds birds by the lake:

