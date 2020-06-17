This video of Sushant Singh Rajput as he teases Sara Ali Khan while dancing to Ole Ole cannot be missed; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and the actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in Sara’s debut film- Kedarnath, and since then, their jodi has been liked by all. On various occasion, Sara has admitted to have learnt a lot from Sushant while shooting for her debut film, and after hearing of Sushant’s demise, Sara was heartbroken and as a tribute to the late actor, Sara took to Instagram to share some throwback photos with Sushant.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput while they danced to ’s famous song- Ole Ole Ole. In the said video, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan doing the hook step of the song and what is amazing is when they both start dancing, Sushant teases her and later, gives her a bear-sized hug. Well, just like Sara, we too will miss Sushant and his impromptu dance performances.

Talking about Sara, daddy Saif Ali Khan had said in a recent interview that Sara got very upst after she heard the news of his demise. Also, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif had said that Sara was quite impressed with him as he said, “She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Sushant's video here:

