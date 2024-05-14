VIDEO: Taapsee Pannu takes to Mumbai streets in rickshaw, requests paps ‘Auto me ghoomne do na yaar’

Taapsee Pannu is one of those actors of B-town who lights up any place with their magical presence and cute smile. Ever since she reportedly got married to her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe, her fans have been dying to get a glimpse of her.

Earlier this evening, the Dunki actress was captured enjoying an auto rickshaw ride in the city with her bestie. Check out her reaction to being spotted by paparazzi.

Taapsee Pannu’s conversation with the paparazzi while on an auto ride is hard to miss

On May 14, Taapsee Pannu ditched her swanky luxury car and was spotted riding an auto rickshaw to her destination along with her friend. But she couldn’t fool the eagle-eyed paparazzi who were quick to spot her in the vehicle.

The actress was taken aback when she saw a couple of camerapersons driving along her public vehicle while video recording her. In the clip that has now gone viral, the Dunki star can be seen scared at first on being clicked. She then funnily requested the shutterbugs, "Bhaisaab, kya ho raha hai? Yaar kese ho, ek baari chain se auto me ghoomne do na yaar. (Hey guys, what's happening? Please let me enjoy the auto ride for once.)"

She then asked the auto driver to accelerate the vehicle. However, she was also concerned about the safety of everyone and asked the paps, “Accident ho jaega mat aa yaar, please. (We will get into an accident, please don’t follow.)”

Take a look at the video:

This is not her first time engaging in a fun banter with the media professional. A couple of days ago, when she was spotted in Mumbai looking ravishing in a black maxi dress, she gave a hilarious reply when the photographer asked her to stop for pictures.

The actress said, “What, are you throwing a party for me?” To this, the paps responded, “You'll be throwing a party for the new car!” They also congratulated her on her new vehicle and her rumored wedding with Mathias.

On the work front, she will be soon seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? followed by Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

