THIS video of Taimur Ali Khan jumping with joy to meet Peppa Pig with Kareena Kapoor Khan is winning hearts

A day back, photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan had surfaced online when they stepped out in Mumbai for an event. Now, an inside video features little Tim all excited to meet Peppa Pig. Check it out.

Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan steals the show. Every time Kareena and Taimur step out of the house together, they grab eyeballs and it’s a delightful treat to see them. A day back, photos of Laal Singh Chaddha actor twinning with her son Taimur in blue surfaced on social media. The two were returning home from an event. However, now, an inside video and photo from the event are taking over the internet.

In a video that was shared on social media, little Taimur can be seen jumping with joy on seeing his favourite cartoon character Peppa Pig. While the video featured Deepshikha Deshmukh and her kids along with Kareena, the entire attention is on Taimur as he jumps with excitement on meeting Peppa. Kareena can be seen asking her little munchkin to look at the camera for photos, but Tim is too excited to shake hands with Peppa Pig. Seeing the video, fans couldn’t help but go ‘aww.’

Meanwhile, in a photo, we can see Kareena posing with Taimur, Deepshikha and children as they meet Peppa Pig at an event in Mumbai. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen sporting a breezy blue top with jeans while Taimur is seen carrying off jeans with a blue tee and sneakers.

A while back, in an interview, Kareena had revealed that Taimur is a complete outdoors kid and loves to run around and play. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and will be directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha’s look of Aamir as a Sikh broke the internet. Recently, a photo of Kareena dressed as a bride surfaced online from sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and left fans excited. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

