THIS video of Taimur Ali Khan smiling and addressing the paparazzi as ‘Media’ deserves your attention

Right from the day of his birth until today, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and , Taimur Ali Khan, has always managed to grab eyeballs. Be it is paparazzi photos, airport clicks, play dates or cycling photos, Tim Tim, as he is fondly called, is everyone’s favorite and there’d be hardly anyone who’d not want to scroll up his pictures on the gram. That said, as we speak, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is indoors and since Taimur is also in quarantine with his parents, we aren’t getting any new photos of the munchkin.

And today, we got our hands on a throwback video of the cutie patootie wherein he is seen addressing the paparazzi as media. Well, it so happens that in the video, we see Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan step out of their car and before going inside, when Taimur snaps the paparazzi flashing at him, he smiles and pointing towards them, he says, ‘Media’. Well, we feel this was one of the cutest moments of Taimur Ali Khan. Often, Taimur Ali Khan is seen waving and smiling at the paparazzi.

Now ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she often posts unseen photos of Taimur Ali Khan and in a recent interview, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Saif Ali Khan, talked about the pictures he and Kareena decide to post of Taimur on social media as he said that we don’t really talk about it. “It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social mediam,” shared Saif. Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that he has this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs, however, Bebo isn’t allowing him to publish it.



Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan addressing the paparazzi as Media:

