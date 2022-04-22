VIDEO: Tiger Shroff's fan refuses to let go of his hand as actor gets mobbed during Heropanti 2 promotions.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been promoting Heropanti 2 for the last few days. Today, was no different, as Tiger Shroff arrived for the launch of Whistle Baja 2.0 at Mumbai’s famous Gaiety theatre. However, the visit sprung up a surprise for Tiger as the actor was mobbed by a sea of fans before entering the song launch event.

Pinkvilla got its hands on the video which shows the chaos that ensued outside the theatre. In the video, Tiger can be seen surrounded by fans as he waves to them outside the theatre. While he was escorted by his entourage, fans tried to get close to Tiger. In the video, we get to see one fan refusing to let go of Tiger's hand.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video:

The actor's security guard had to yank the fan's hand as he simply refused to leave the actor's hand. Currently, the release of Heropanti 2 has led to Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui going all out with the film's promotions.

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by A R Rahman.

