VIDEO: Varun Dhawan cuts cake to tunes of Mohammed Rafi's 'Happy Birthday To You'; Janhvi Kapoor captures him.

Varun Dhawan celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday as he turned 35. The actor rang in his birthday on the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal. For the unversed, Varun will be starring in the film alongside Janhvi Kapoor and the co-stars celebrated the actor's 35th birthday with a small party.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a video of Varun cutting his birthday cake and plugged in Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Manna Dey's song Happy Birthday To You. In the video, we get to see a smiling Varun Dhawan, in a blue shirt, cutting his birthday cake. Sharing the video, Janhvi also wished her co-star with the sweet video.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's video below:

On social media, Varun revealed that his special day began by waking up at 5:30 AM and reporting to Nitesh Tiwari. "It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release," Varun wrote.

Check it out:

Several B-town stars wished the actor on social media. On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

