THIS video of Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor grooving to Muqabla with the ‘real street dancer’ can’t be missed

With just two days to the release of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (January 24, 2020) starring , and Nora Fatehi, the cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Ever since the songs of the film have been released online- Muqabla, Garmi to Illegal Weapon 2.0, internet has been buzzing with the songs and to add to the buzz, Varun Dhawan also introduced the Muqabla challenge on social media. To begin with, we had Tiger Shroff recreate the hook step of Muqabla on Instagram for his friends- Varun and Shraddha Kapoor and today, we had Varun share a video on social media which had the entire cast of the film groove with Baba Jackson to Muqabla.

In the video, we can see a fan named Baba Jackson do the Jackson steps to Muqabla and later, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and others do the hook step. Alongside the video, Varun wrote, “With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the Internet…” Yesterday, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor jetted off to New Delhi to promote the film, and later, the two visited the gurudwara to seek blessings. Also, Varun shared a video from a college in Delhi which was swamped with fans and Varun and Shraddha were seen waving to the fans. Alongside the video, Varun wrote, “#streetdancer thank you so much I don’t knw what I have done to deserve this In my life but I will always be grateful…”

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and it is slated to hit theatres on January 24, 2020 and the film will lock the horns with and Richa Chadha starrer ‘Panga’ which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary.

