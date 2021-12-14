VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal laughs as paparazzi ask 'how's the josh' on his return to Mumbai with wife Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned home to Mumbai as husband and wife, exactly a week after their wedding commenced. The actors tied the knot on 9 December in Rajasthan and immediately took off the next day for a much deserved break. While it is not known where the couple were honeymooning, the newly married glow was evident as they were snapped at the airport today.

Once more in colour complemented outfits, Vicky and Katrina made their first official appearance as husband and wife. The couple held hands and approached the paparazzi to pose for pictures together for the first time, ever since they started dating. The paparazzi was excited by leaps and bounds as they called out to them to pose in their direction.

At one point, the paps could even be heard asking Vicky, "How's the Josh?". Vicky cracked up and smiled wide as he showed a thumbs up to the paparazzi in response to his popular dialogue.

Check out Vicky and Katrina's airport video below:

Katrina and Vicky were last snapped leaving Sawai Madhopur in a chopper and heading towards Jaipur. The newlyweds reportedly headed to Maldives for their honeymoon where they spent around four days.

On their return, Katrina and Vicky will most likely be heading to Mumbai's suburbs Juhu where the couple's new abode is located. The home was being prepped for their arrival and construction was underway for quite sometime. Vicky and Katrina will be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new neighbours.

Today, the couple also shared new pre-wedding photos which looked straight out of a fairytale. Click the link below to check it out.

