VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's mood is 'kaafi top' as he grooves to an upbeat track on sets of his next rom-com.

Vicky Kaushal's calendar is a chock-a-block with various film shoots and brand endorsements. The busy actor is juggling multiple films and hopping from one film set to another. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Vicky Kaushal will be kickstarting his next romantic comedy film in Mumbai today and looks like the actor has reached the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a video from his makeup room as he was grooving to an upbeat track. In the video, Vicky can be seen wearing a pair of classic formals - white shirt and black trousers and feeling the beats of Hasan Raheem's song Joona. The song can be heard playing in the background as Vicky holds up his camera into the mirror and dishes out the lyrics.

Sharing the video on the gram, Vicky also captioned it, "Aaj mood kaafi top chal raha hai #newbeginnings." If you are wondering what Vicky is referring to, the actor is starting his new romantic comedy film today with actress Tripti Dimri.

A source close to the development had revealed, "Vicky and Triptii will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience." This is the first time that Vicky and Triptii have collaborated for a film.

