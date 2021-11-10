VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's reaction when quizzed about his wedding with Katrina Kaif is unmissable
Well, the actor did not respond to his question and continued to pose. His reaction is surely unmissable. In the video, which is trending on social media, a photographer asked the actor, “Vicky bhai shaadi kar rahe ho?” The actor avoided the question. While Sara started laughing, Vicky Kaushal maintained a straight face for the paps. Both are rumoured to be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com. Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham and his performance in the film was appreciated by the fans a lot.
Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have planned their wedding festivities for December 7-9. Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. The Times of India has mentioned in its reports that Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her bridal attire.
The reports further claimed that Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, had been booked for the wedding. The couple has also booked an apartment in Juhu and will soon be Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s neighbours.
