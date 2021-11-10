VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's reaction when quizzed about his wedding with Katrina Kaif is unmissable

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are making headlines after their marriage rumours started doing rounds. Till now, none of the sides have confirmed the same but fans are already super excited ever since the news broke out. They are looking forward to their wedding and are eager to know all the information. It was also reported that a Roka ceremony was also held recently on Diwali. Both sides' families were present. Amid all this excitement, Vicky was spotted with Sara Ali Khan when a photographer asked him about his wedding.

Well, the actor did not respond to his question and continued to pose. His reaction is surely unmissable. In the video, which is trending on social media, a photographer asked the actor, “Vicky bhai shaadi kar rahe ho?” The actor avoided the question. While Sara started laughing, Vicky Kaushal maintained a straight face for the paps. Both are rumoured to be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com. Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham and his performance in the film was appreciated by the fans a lot.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have planned their wedding festivities for December 7-9. Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. The Times of India has mentioned in its reports that Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her bridal attire.