Video of Week: Janhvi Kapoor proves she’s doting daughter as she asks Boney not to remove mask at airport

Janhvi Kapoor is quite close to her family and she has proved it time and again. The actress, who is active on social media, often share heartfelt posts for their loved ones which is a treat for her fans. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress loves to wear her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t miss a chance to shower love for her near and dear ones. Interestingly, Janhvi recently made the headlines once again as she was papped at the airport.

The Dhadak actress was papped with her father Boney Kapoor as they were stepping out of the airport. She was dressed in a black crop tank top which she had paired with blue coloured tie-dye sweatpants. Janhvi had left her tresses open and had completed her look with a cream coloured cap. This isn’t all. The father daughter duo also made sure to wear a mask in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. But what caught everyone’s attention was Janhvi’s sweet gesture towards her father which proved that she is truly a doting daughter.

This happened after the paparazzi askes the father daughter duo to pose while making their way out from the airport. In the video, while the paps asked Boney to remove the mask for the pics, Janhvi immediately intervened as asked her father not to remove the mask. In the video, photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” To this, Janhvi asked the paparazzi to not say such things to Boney (galat advice mat dijiye)”.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Janhvi had recently wrapped the shooting for Good Luck Jerry. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

