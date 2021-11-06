Video of the Week: Janhvi Kapoor shows her goofy side as she misses 'Milli's mid shoot shenanigans'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, never miss out on a chance to take the internet by a storm with her pics and videos. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress often shares stunning pics of herself on social media from the sets, workout, events etc, which are a thing among the fans. Besides, Janhvi also makes sure to shower love on her loved ones time and again. This isn’t all. The Dhadak actress is also known for flaunting her goofy side in her uber cool videos.

Interestingly, Janhvi had created a massive buzz lately when she flaunted her goofy side in a BTS video. To note, Janhvi had recently begun shooting for Milli which happens to be the Bollywood remake Malayalam film Helen. And while she is missing her time shooting for the movie, she shared a BTS video wherein she was seen doing eccentric things. In the video, Janhvi was seen striking funny poses, jumping with a bag clinging to her neck, wearing a mask over her head as a hairband and more. She had captioned the video as, “Milli mid shoot shenanigans #missing”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s video:

Janhvi’s cute gestures won massive responses from the audience and left the audience in splits. One of the Instagram users wrote, “She's sooooooooo gooofy at same time cuteeee”. Another user mentioned how the Roohi actress reminded everyone of her late mother Sridevi and commented, “So funny n soo cute…. Reminds me of Sridevi maam”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, apart from Milli, Janvhi will be seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Besides, she has also been roped for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.