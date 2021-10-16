Video of the week: Shahid Kapoor holding Zain in his arms as they leave for vacation proves he’s a doting dad

Shahid Kapoor, who had married Mira Rajput for six years, happens to be a proud father of two kids – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. He has not just proved his mettle as an actor on the big screen, but he has also been a doting father to his kids and makes sure to spend time with his munchkins as and when possible. In fact, Shahid often treats fans with adorable pics of his kids on social media which are a treat to his massive fan following.

Amid this, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor had recently made the headlines after he was seen heading for a family vacation with his wife Mira and kids. The Kapoor family was papped at the airport in Mumbai and they looked adorable together. Amid this, Shahid’s camaraderie with son Zain won millions of hearts and the video of the same is going viral on social media. In the video, Zain looked excited to see a crane as he stepped out of the car. He was heard asking dad Shahid, "What's that Papa?" while he holds a toy car in his hand.

Soon, the Kabir Singh actor, being the doting father that he is, replied, "Oh Zain, that's a crane. Come this way." Later, he went on to pick his little munchkin in his arms as he walked towards the airport entrance however, Zain’s eyes were fixed on the machine.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Zain's adorable video:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s yet to be titled project.