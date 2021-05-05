Video: When Ranbir Kapoor delivered a riveting act for short film 'Karma' before his debut Saawariya

There’s no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way in his career. But many don’t know that ahead of his debut film Saawariya, he had acted in a short film Karma.

made his acting debut with the film Saawariya which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor was appreciated for his acting. Today, he has come a long way in his career, but you will be surprised to know that he had acted in a short film titled Karma before his debut film Saawariya was out. But unfortunately, the short film was never released. And now it has finally been released. It will be streamed on Bandra Film Festival's YouTube channel from today.

Apart from the Rockstar actor, Sharat Saxena, Milind Joshi, Sushovan Banerjee will also seen in the film. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the drama depicts a father and son relationship. The video shows how helpless a father feels when his son is sentenced to death. He is unable to take the pressure and thinks that does he have the right to take anyone’s life. In the short film, the Raajneeti actor showed his powerful acting and dialogue delivery. The film was shot in 2004 and is of 26 minutes.

Fans have been praising the short film and appreciating his acting in the comments section.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, the actor has several films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial. The name of the film has not been revealed. He will share screen space with and it will be a romantic comedy. Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra with . Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

