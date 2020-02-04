Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms working on Munna Bhai 3 from next week; Reveals Sanjay Dutt will play the lead

As fans are eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai 3, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that he will begin working on the movie from next week.

When Sanjay Dutt played the role of Munna Bhai in Vidhu Vinod Chopra production Munna Bhai series, he did strike the right chord with millions of hearts. Be it his swag, his emotional side or his equation with his panter Circuit (played by Arshad Warsi), everything about the franchise got a thumbs up from the audience. It’s been over a decade since the second installment of the franchise, titled as Lage Raho Munna Bhai hit the silver screen. Ever since then there have been reports about the third installment of the popular franchise.

Although the makers did confirm Munna Bhai 3, the movie was put on the back-burner time and again and faced several difficulties before it came into action. But after facing all the delay, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has come with an interesting update on Munna Bhai 3 and it will give a big reason for the fans to rejoice. In his interaction with Filmfare, Vidhu has confirmed that Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards and that he will begin working on it from next week. He further emphasised that Sanjay will be playing the lead role in the movie, however, he is yet to decide on the remaining cast.

“Munna Bhai 3 will be with Sanjay (Dutt) and yes, hopefully, all of them will be there… I am going to work on it from 10th (February). We have got the right idea but we have to work on that. I can't say how much time it will take to make but I want to make it,” Vidhu was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the ace filmmaker also mentioned that he is looking forward to making Munna Bhai 3 after his upcoming release Shikara – A Love Letter From Kashmir. For the uninitiated, Shikara – A Love Letter From Kashmir happens to be a heartwarming story revolving around Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus in the 1990s.

More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out nowhttps://t.co/cQtN7uhtqB#Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer@arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

Calling it a tiring film, Vidhu said that the movie happens to be very close to his heart. However, after this movie, he wants to work on Munna Bhai. “I want to make some fun films now. I have been wanting to do Munna Bhai for a long time. Now finally, we have something that I would want to do,” he added. It will be interesting to see if Munna Bhai 3 will once again bring the stupendous chemistry of Sanjay and Arshad as Munna and Circuit on the big screen.

Credits :Filmfare

