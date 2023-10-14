Vidhu Vinod Chopra film festival: Vikrant Massey, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt, Sharman Joshi grace event: PICS

Vidhu Vinod Chopra established himself as one of the most celebrated names in the Indian film industry, with some supremely entertaining, thought-provoking, and extremely well-made movies over the years. The director-producer, who made his feature film directorial debut with Sazaye Maut, has officially completed 45 years in the movie industry.

As reported earlier, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating his 45-year-long filmmaking career, by hosting a special film festival that marks the re-release of some of his finest works. Several renowned celebs of the Indian film industry, including legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah, senior Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, and many other renowned celebs graced the grand inaugural event held in Mumbai, on October 13, Friday night.

Soni Razdan arrives with daughter Shaheen Bhatt; Vikrant Massey, Sharman Joshi grace the event

Along with the legendary stars of Indian cinema, many highly sought-after talents of the film industry, including senior actress Soni Razdan, talented actors Vikrant Massey and Sharman Joshi, and many others graced the Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film Festival, which officially began on October 13, Friday night.

Soni Razdan, who looked beautiful as always in a multi-coloured full-sleeve pleated dress, arrived at the event with her elder daughter, writer Shaheen Bhatt. The senior actress completed her look with her signature free hairdo, statement silver chaandbalis, and minimal make-up. Shaheen, on the other hand, opted for a pastel blue printed co-ord set. Sharman Joshi, the 3 Idiots actor who arrived at the event, posed with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was all smiles as he posed for pictures.

Have a look at the pictures of celebs at Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film Festival, below:

