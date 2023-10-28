Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls not having passport, visa, or tickets for 1979 Oscars; had to ‘prove’ nomination

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been garnering acclaim from the very outset of his career. His latest release, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, has just hit the screens. In an interview with Lallantop, he shares a remarkable anecdote about how, back in 1979, he managed to attend the prestigious Oscars awards ceremony in the US, despite not possessing a passport, visa, or any money.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra didn’t have a passport, visa, or tickets to attend the 1979 Oscars; recalls that LK Advani helped him

In a recent interview, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled a memorable incident from 1979 when he received news of his Academy Award nomination for his 1978 documentary short, An Encounter with Faces. The filmmaker initially shared the exciting news with his father, who couldn't quite grasp his son's enthusiasm because there was no monetary reward involved.

The Parinda director added, "Jab Oscar ke liye nominate hua, na ticket tha na visa tha na passport tha. Toh ja to sakte nahi the videsh isliye seedha Dilli pahuch gaya Advaniji ke darbaar mein Oscar see bas ek hafta pehle. Advaniji ne mujhe Air India ki ticket di, 20 dollar per day ka batta dia, aur visa to nahi dilwa sake par passport unhone 6 mahine ka bina police verification ka do din mein dilwa dia (When I was nominated for the Oscar, I didn’t have a ticket, a passport, or a visa. So, I couldn’t go for it. I went to Delhi and met Advani ji. He provided me with an Air India ticket, USD 20 per day for expenses, and although he couldn't secure me a visa, he managed to expedite the passport process, granting me a six-month passport without the usual police verification)."

Now, Chopra needed a US visa, and he headed to the Mumbai office, but it was a Saturday, and the Oscars were just around the corner on Monday. The security guard, speaking in English, was like, "No no, come back on Monday."

That didn't sit well with the Mission Kashmir director, and he got pretty vocal about it. That's when an American man in a crisp white shirt noticed the scene and asked what was going on. Chopra explained he needed the visa pronto to make it to the Oscars.

So he said, "Can you prove it?" Chopra whipped out newspaper clippings to show he wasn't making things up. Even though it was his day off, this gentleman invited Chopra inside. An hour later, he handed him a single-entry visa valid for three months. And just like that, with the visa and Advani ji's ticket, Chopra made it to the Oscars.

The director also revealed that due to a lack of funds to purchase a formal suit for the event, he attended the ceremony wearing a white kurta-pyjama (a long, loose-fitting shirt without a collar, and matching pants).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut; set to produce web show starring Vikrant Massey