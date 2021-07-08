Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s brother Vir Chopra passes away due to COVID 19; Anupama Chopra pens a heartfelt note

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife and film critic Anupama Chopra confirmed the death of Vir Chopra on Instagram.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s elder brother Vir Chopra passed away due to COVID 19 on July 5, as reported by the news agency ANI. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife and popular film critic Anupama Chopra confirmed the news via an Instagram post on Thursday. Anupama shared a picture of Vidhu and Vir from the premiere of 3 Idiots in 2009. She remembered Vir fondly and mentioned that Vidhu thought of him as a ‘better version’ of himself. Anupama even mentioned that Vir and Vidhu looked so alike that when she got married to Vidhu, people would end up congratulating Vir. Vir has acted as a producer and a creative force alongside Vidhu in many projects.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vir hail from Kashmir as a family. In the heartfelt caption, Anupama wrote, “Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile. They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing." The film critic also mentioned that the picture that she has shared was taken at the premiere of 3 Idiots. She wrote, “Photo taken at the premier of 3 Idiots”.

Take a look at the post:

Several celebrities took to the comment section and paid their respects. Actress Tisca Chopra wrote, “Anu” with a hand folding and a heart emoji. Anaita Shroff Adajania also mourned the family’s loss and wrote, “so sorry for your loss” in the comments. Casting director Shanoo Sharma mentioned a hand folding emoji as a sign of respect. Vir Chopra was a film producer and he worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra on several films like 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He was the creative producer of films like Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Mission Kashmir, Parineeta, Broken Horses, and Kareeb.

