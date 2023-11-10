Vidhu Vinod Chopra says THIS real-life incident of his inspired scene in 12th Fail: 'It all happened to me'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent directorial venture, 12th Fail, has garnered good reviews from critics. In a recent interview, the director spoke about how several scenes in the Vikrant Massey starrer are directly inspired by his own life incidents. This includes a scene where the character's luggage is stolen. Let's find out what he said.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that some scenes from his recent release, 12th Fail, have been taken from his real life. He said, "Jaisa wo saaman chori hona, wo pehla pura idea...wo jo shehar ka shot hai. jab pehle wo shehar me aata hai or itna shor. jab pehli baar main Bombay sheher me aaya tha..to mujhe anxiety neurosis ho gya tha...bcoz itne log itni bheed...qk kashmir se hu...itni gubad hogi aisa Maine dekha nahi that. It all happened to me. (When his luggage gets stolen, that whole idea. The shot when he comes to Mumbai for the first time. When I first came here, I had anxiety neurosis because I had never seen so much rush and traffic...because I'm from Kashmir...so I had never seen all this.)"

Chopra also said that the father-son scene in the film is directly inspired by his interaction when speaking about his intention to become a filmmaker.

Vikrant Massey thanks Manoj Kumar Sharma with a heartfelt note

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The actor took to Instagram and wrote a note thanking Sharma. He wrote, "Sir, You are my hero. You are my idol. It was my fortune to have the opportunity to portray the character of a simple and noble person like you on the silver screen. I will always be indebted to you for existing and being a role model not just for me, but for millions in this country: And giving me my own #Restart moment in real life. I love you. And always will."

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is co-edited, co-produced, and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on the namesake novel by Anurag Pathak and stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles. It was released recently and has turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

