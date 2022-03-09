Vidya Balan on 10 years of Kahaani: I remember waiting outside a theatre to get audience reactions

Kahaani starring Vidya Balan has completed 10 years. The mystery thriller was an ode to Kolkata’s culture. It beautifully explores the lanes of the city and yet maintains the suspense. Released in 2012, it also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The story revolved around a woman Vidya Bagchi, who is pregnant and is searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja. The film received huge appreciation from the fans and won several awards, including three National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

As the film has completed a decade today, Vidya recalls the memory with it. The actress during the trailer launch of her upcoming next ‘Jalsa’ said that it is still hard for her to believe that Kahaani has completed 10 years. “I still remember every single day of shoot on the film. I remember waiting outside a theatre to get audience reactions. The film has given us so much, so we will always be grateful to the audience,” she added.

Reportedly, the film was remade in Telugu as Anaamika with Nayanthara in the lead role. Then Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh was released on 2 December 2016.

Talking about the Jalsa trailer, Vidya Balan is seen playing the role of a journalist. She gets a high-profile case and next what follows is a web of deceit, lies and the quest to find the truth. Shefali Shah is also seen in the pivotal role. Suresh Triveni's directorial will be witnessing a digital release on March 18. Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla are also part of the film.

