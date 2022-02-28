Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s FIRST LOOK from Jalsa will get you on the edge of your seat; PIC

It is always a delight to watch Vidya Balan on our screens. Imagine her collaborating with yet another gem Shefali Shah. Well, you don’t have to imagine but wait for it as this is actually happening. Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama thriller Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Sharing the first looks of Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan, Amazon Prime took to their Twitter handle to announce this news. In the poster, both Vidya and Shefali look intense and beautiful. Sharing these looks the OTT platform wrote, “this is exactly what the edge of your seat was made for #JalsaOnPrime releasing March 18”. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following successful titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. It is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.

Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan for the critically acclaimed Tumhari Sulu, and the duo is now coming together for the second feature. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. How excited are you for this one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

