Vidya Balan backs Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Isn’t it supposed to be innocent till proven guilty?
In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, every day a new fact comes out and as the CBI team investigates Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood celebs have been called out by netizens to stand up for Sushant. Amid this, recently, Rhea Chakraborty gave an interview where she put forth her side and many stars stood up for the actress and questioned the vilification by the media. Now, Vidya Balan also joined Lakshmi Manchu in raising her voice for Rhea and questioned her vilification by the media.
Taking to Twitter, Vidya questioned how the media has turned the death of Sushant had been turned into a ‘circus’ by the media. Further, she even urged everyone to show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen as she backed Rhea. She mentioned that her heart breaks to see the ‘vilification of Rhea Chakraborty’ in her statement. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Lakshmi Manchu raised their voice against certain media channels for ‘vilification’ of Rhea who is a named accused in Sushant’s case.
Vidya’s statement read, “God Bless You @LakshmiManchu for saying it out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ or is it now ‘guilty until proven innocent’!? Lets show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”
Take a look at Vidya Balan's statement:
@LakshmiManchu pic.twitter.com/GnjPpsyoaq
— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 1, 2020
Vidya’s statement comes as a reply to Lakshi Manchu’s statement who had shared her thoughts after watching Rhea Chakraborty’s interview with a news channel. In her tweet, she had asked industry people to wake up and stop the lynching. Meanwhile, Rhea too recently filed a complaint against the Media. She shared a video of her father being mobbed below her building by the media personnel. Post that, Rhea was granted Mumbai police escort for every time she was called by the CBI for questioning. As we speak, Rhea’s parents are being questioned by the CBI in Sushant’s death case. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.
