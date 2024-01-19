Vidya Balan becomes victim of fake Instagram handle; requests followers to 'report and block'

Recently, Vidya Balan became a victim of a fake Instagram handle using her name to approach people and hence the actress requested her followers to report and block it.

By Prachurya Nanda
Updated on Jan 19, 2024  |  02:06 PM IST |  1.2K
Vidya Balan becomes victim of fake Instagram handle; requests followers to 'report and block'
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Vidya Balan has been part of numerous hit films since her debut in Bollywood in 2005. Whether it's delivering a captivating performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa or portraying a memorable character in The Dirty Picture, she has accumulated a repertoire of iconic roles. Despite Instagram's efforts to enhance its security policies, fake profiles continue to proliferate on social media, deceiving millions of fans. Vidya Balan has recently fallen prey to one such fake social media account using her name.

Vidya Balan requests her followers to ‘report and block’ a fake Instagram handle using her name

Today, on January 19, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to update her fans and followers about a fake Instagram handle using her name and reaching out to people. She mentioned that the particular fake handle has also reached out to her friends and colleagues pretending to be the actress. Even though she and her team has already reported the fake profile, she has requested her fans and followers to block and report it. 

She wrote, “Hello everyone. First it was a phone number and now someone is using this account @vidya.balan.pvt and reaching out to people as me. My team and I have ofcourse reported it but if you can do report the account as well, it will be of great help. This individual has reached out to a lot of my friends and colleagues pretending to be me. Please do not entertain and do report and block.”

Related Stories

entertainment
Vidya Balan took 'several tests' before getting role in Parineeta
entertainment
Best Bollywood movies based on true stories

TAKE A LOOK: 

Picture courtesy - Vidya Balan Instagram

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles