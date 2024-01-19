Vidya Balan becomes victim of fake Instagram handle; requests followers to 'report and block'

Vidya Balan has been part of numerous hit films since her debut in Bollywood in 2005. Whether it's delivering a captivating performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa or portraying a memorable character in The Dirty Picture, she has accumulated a repertoire of iconic roles. Despite Instagram's efforts to enhance its security policies, fake profiles continue to proliferate on social media, deceiving millions of fans. Vidya Balan has recently fallen prey to one such fake social media account using her name.

Vidya Balan requests her followers to ‘report and block’ a fake Instagram handle using her name

Today, on January 19, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to update her fans and followers about a fake Instagram handle using her name and reaching out to people. She mentioned that the particular fake handle has also reached out to her friends and colleagues pretending to be the actress. Even though she and her team has already reported the fake profile, she has requested her fans and followers to block and report it.

She wrote, “Hello everyone. First it was a phone number and now someone is using this account @vidya.balan.pvt and reaching out to people as me. My team and I have ofcourse reported it but if you can do report the account as well, it will be of great help. This individual has reached out to a lot of my friends and colleagues pretending to be me. Please do not entertain and do report and block.”

TAKE A LOOK: