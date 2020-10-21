  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vidya Balan begins shooting in Madhya Pradesh for Sherni, pics of actress performing pooja on set goes viral

In the photos, Vidya Balan can be seen performing pooja with her Sherni producers who have also donned PPE suits. Check it out below.
2954 reads Mumbai
Vidya Balan begins Sherni shoot in Madhya Pradesh. Vidya Balan begins shooting in Madhya Pradesh for Sherni, pics of actress performing pooja on set goes viral.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vidya Balan, who like most of us was forced to stay indoors due to the pandemic, has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh. The nation-wide lockdown had put a screeching halt on Vidya Balan's project but the actress is now back on sets. Turns out, the actress' pictures from the sets of Sherni have now gone viral on social media and Vidya Balan can be seen surrounded with a sea of blue around her. 

In the photos, Vidya Balan can be seen performing pooja with her producers who have also donned PPE suits. The actress can be seen sitting on the ground in a pair of denims and a tee as she sports her mask. The photos also give a glimpse of how different a film set now looks, thanks to the pandemic. 

The actress also shared a short video on Instagram using a filter and wrote, "Chalo meri #Sherni shooting shooting khelein." Check out the viral photos of Vidya Balan from the sets of Sherni below:

Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni revolves around the man-animal conflict and features the actress playing the role of a forest officer. In March, when the film did go on floors, Vidya had shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Invoking blessings all across. The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest." 

Check it out below:

Do you think Vidya Balan would be a great fit as a forest officer? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Namak Halal to be remade now; Kabir Singh maker buys rights to original

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Vidya Balan: I always depend on myself at the time of decision-making
Vidya Balan pens heartfelt note as she begins shooting for Sherni; Shares pics of mahurat pooja
Netizens call Vidya Balan ‘hypocrite’ & troll her for backing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case
Vidya Balan backs Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Isn’t it supposed to be innocent till proven guilty?
Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh deliver incredible performances; Twitterati hail them
Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput: People's theories are unfair to him & his loved ones who're grieving

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement