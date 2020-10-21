Vidya Balan begins shooting in Madhya Pradesh for Sherni, pics of actress performing pooja on set goes viral

In the photos, Vidya Balan can be seen performing pooja with her Sherni producers who have also donned PPE suits. Check it out below.

Vidya Balan, who like most of us was forced to stay indoors due to the pandemic, has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh. The nation-wide lockdown had put a screeching halt on Vidya Balan's project but the actress is now back on sets. Turns out, the actress' pictures from the sets of Sherni have now gone viral on social media and Vidya Balan can be seen surrounded with a sea of blue around her.

In the photos, Vidya Balan can be seen performing pooja with her producers who have also donned PPE suits. The actress can be seen sitting on the ground in a pair of denims and a tee as she sports her mask. The photos also give a glimpse of how different a film set now looks, thanks to the pandemic.

The actress also shared a short video on Instagram using a filter and wrote, "Chalo meri #Sherni shooting shooting khelein." Check out the viral photos of Vidya Balan from the sets of Sherni below:

Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni revolves around the man-animal conflict and features the actress playing the role of a forest officer. In March, when the film did go on floors, Vidya had shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Invoking blessings all across. The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest."

Do you think Vidya Balan would be a great fit as a forest officer? Let us know in the comments below.

