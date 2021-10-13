Vidya Balan on breaking the stereotypical ‘sacrificial mother’ character in Shakuntala Devi & Mission Mangal

Vidya Balan in a recent chat with ETimes spoke about playing the mother characters who seldom follow a rule book of stereotypes. Vidya said, “I have always disliked the idea. Maybe the universe heard me that day. The films that came my way in the subsequent years, including the ones where I play a mother, like in Shakuntala Devi and Mission Mangal, had me essaying characters who wanted things for themselves; they had flaws, and they were thinking-feeling women. Mind you, that did not make them lesser mothers.”

Further elaborating on it Vidya said, “We see women like that around us all the time. They have been punished and judged for having feelings, desires, which didn’t revolve around others and for not putting themselves behind everyone else. But it’s these women who have inspired other women to make choices irrespective of the repercussions. I remember everyone that I spoke to told me how Shakuntala Devi wanted the most out of life. The point where she says, ‘Agar main amazing ho sakti hoon, to main normal kyun banoon?’ sums it up.”

Vidya speaks about how cinema is bringing about a change in how women are perceived. She said, “Cinema is already trying to bring about a change in the way we perceive women around us through stories and characters. We see and worship the goddess in so many forms. What we also need to realize is that the goddess is you and me. She is not an otherworldly creature who is perfect.”

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor to Vidya Balan, 5 spine chilling ghostly appearances of the actors