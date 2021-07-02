Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor invited to The Academy's Class of 2021, Will vote for the Oscars

This year total 395 new members have been invited. Last year, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were invited.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. They will be joining the 395 new members of artists and executives. The official Twitter page of The Academy has released the names of the 395 new members today. To note, last year and were among the 819 new members. In total 8 Indians were there in the 2020 list. Fans are very happy.

The actress has been selected for her performance in Tumhari Sulu and Kahaani and Ekta Kapoor for her films Dream Girl and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. And her mother Shobha has been recognised for The Dirty Picture and Udta Punjab. The list also includes Minari actress Ye-Ri Han, Pieces of Woman's Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson, and Christina Oh. The other newcomers include Oscar winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell, and Florian Zeller. The Academy said in a statement, “To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years.”

Other artists like Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been invited to join.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the organisation that conducts the Oscars. The invitees will have the voting privilege at this year's Oscars. The invitees include actors, directors, producers, cinematographers, music composers, costume designers, writers, film editors and casting directors.

